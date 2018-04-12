EU Brexit negotiator: No Irish border breakthrough for weeks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EU Brexit negotiator: No Irish border breakthrough for weeks

PRAGUE (AP) - European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says it's unlikely to expect any deal on the thorny issue of the Irish border in the coming weeks.

Barnier says following last month's agreement on guidelines that will govern negotiations on future relations and trade with Britain, the negotiators are now focusing on technical details. He says any breakthrough is unlikely before the end of June.

He spoke after meeting acting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague.

Britain and the EU both agree there must be no customs posts or other infrastructure after Britain leaves the EU between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and EU member Ireland. But they have not agreed on how this can be done.

Britain is leaving the EU in March 2019.

