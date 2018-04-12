Threat of closure spurs surge in sales for Necco Wafers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Threat of closure spurs surge in sales for Necco Wafers

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - The maker of the colorful Necco Wafers has experienced a surge in sales since announcing it might close unless it finds a buyer, and a Florida woman offered to exchange her 15-year-old car for one company's wafer inventory.

Necco stands for New England Confectionery Company. It announced in March that 395 workers could be laid off if no buyer is found. That triggered a buying spree by wafer lovers.

The Boston Globe reports 23-year-old Katie Samuels, of Florida, reached out to candy wholesaler Candystore.com to offer her 2003 Honda Accord for their wafer inventory. Samuels has childhood memories of playing church and pretending the candies were communion.

Candystore.com did not accept the offer in what it's calling "The Great Necco Wafer Panic," but Samuels managed to buy four dozen rolls of the wafers.

Necco has produced the candies since 1847.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

