Threat of closure spurs surge in sales for Necco Wafers

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - The maker of the colorful Necco Wafers has experienced a surge in sales since announcing it might close unless it finds a buyer, and a Florida woman offered to exchange her 15-year-old car for one company's wafer inventory.
Necco stands for New England Confectionery Company. It announced in March that 395 workers could be laid off if no buyer is found. That triggered a buying spree by wafer lovers.
The Boston Globe reports 23-year-old Katie Samuels, of Florida, reached out to candy wholesaler Candystore.com to offer her 2003 Honda Accord for their wafer inventory. Samuels has childhood memories of playing church and pretending the candies were communion.
Candystore.com did not accept the offer in what it's calling "The Great Necco Wafer Panic," but Samuels managed to buy four dozen rolls of the wafers.
Necco has produced the candies since 1847.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Women who say Bill Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them decades ago are finally getting a chance to confront him and they aren't holding back.More >>
Women who say Bill Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them decades ago are finally getting a chance to confront him and they aren't holding back.More >>
Mitzi Shore, owner of the Los Angeles club the Comedy Store and one of the most influential figures in stand-up for four decades, has died.More >>
Mitzi Shore, owner of the Los Angeles club the Comedy Store and one of the most influential figures in stand-up for four decades, has died.More >>
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatMore >>
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignMore >>
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignMore >>
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standMore >>
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standMore >>
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneMore >>
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneMore >>
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceMore >>
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceMore >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>