The Diamond adds two nursing rooms for mothers

One of the areas where mothers can breastfeed at The Diamond. (Source: NBC12)

The Flying Squirrels are making the trip to the ballpark much more enjoyable for nursing mothers.

The group "Latched Mama" worked with the The Diamond to create two nursing rooms dubbed the "Nursing Nest."

There are couches, rocking chairs and plenty of electrical outlets for breast pumps.

The Flying Squirrels’ home opener is Friday night.

