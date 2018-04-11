Police need leads in 17-year-old cold case

A 16-year-old teen was fatally shot outside of a Richmond apartment nearly 17 years ago. Police are still trying to solve the case, but they need your help.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2001. Police found the victim, Shamar O. King, suffering from a gunshot wound outside of an apartment in the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue.

King died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police believe several people were at the apartments at the time of the shooting, and they are looking for tips that will lead to an arrest in this cold case.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

