Redskins announce schedule for 2018 season

The Washington Redskins have announced their schedule for the upcoming season.

They will play the Arizona Cardinals in Game 1 on Sept. 9. Their first home game is against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 16.

Regular season schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 9 @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16 vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23 vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30 BYE

Monday, Oct. 8 @ New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14 vs. CAROLINA PANTHERS, 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 21 vs. DALLAS COWBOYS, 4:25 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 28 @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 4 vs. ATLANTA FALCONS, 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 11 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 18 vs. HOUSTON TEXANS, 1:00 p.m.*

Thursday, Nov. 22 @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3 @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9 vs. NEW YORK GIANTS, 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m.*

TBD, @ Tennessee Titans, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 30 vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES, 1:00 p.m.*

* Subject to flexible scheduling

The Redskins will play games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens during preseason:

Aug. 9 @ New England Patriots

Aug. 16 vs. NEW YORK JETS

Aug. 24 vs. DENVER BRONCOS

Aug. 30 @ Baltimore Ravens

