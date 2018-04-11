Redskins announce schedule for 2018 season

The Justices won the Class 3 state championship in March.More >>
Jordan Johnson pitched seven shutout innings and Luigi Rodriguez belted his first home run of the year, as Richmond topped the Baysox, 1-0. It was the second straight 1-0 win for the Flying Squirrels, and their sixth straight victory.More >>
Richmond Raceway Executive Chef Ellen Edenfield and her staff will feed thousands of fans during NASCAR weekend at the track.She took some time to cook up a couple of items and give us a sneak peek of the menu.More >>
Randolph-Macon is 30-2 on the year so far and is ranked 6th in the nation. Tomorrow the Yellow Jackets square off with top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan.More >>
Highland Springs graduate Andre Ingram sits down one-on-one with NBC12 to discuss his memorable NBA debut, his grind in the developmental league, and what's next for him on the basketball court.More >>
