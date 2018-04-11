Redskins announce preseason games for 2018

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.More >>
The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14. The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets.More >>
The Cadets have won their first 12 contests, including a stretch of nine victories in 12 days, and now set their sights on a challenging schedule ahead.More >>
Following a two year hiatus, Denny Hamlin's Short Track Showdown is back on April 19, this time at Langley Speedway in Hampton. This event offers local racers the chance to go against some of the biggest names in NASCAR, with proceeds going to the Denny Hamlin Foundation to benefit cystic fibrosis research and therapy. This is the event's ninth year, and fourth different track.More >>
