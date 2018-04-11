Redskins announce preseason games for 2018 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Redskins announce preseason games for 2018

Source: File Source: File
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Washington Redskins will play games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens this upcoming preseason.

The games against the Jets and Broncos will be played at home. The Jets game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16, but the other games are still to be determined:

Aug. 9-13 @ New England Patriots
Aug. 16 vs. NEW YORK JETS, 8 p.m.
Aug. 23-26 vs. DENVER BRONCOS
Aug. 30 @ Baltimore Ravens

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • SportsMore>>

  • Bat Day at the Diamond to celebrate Jackie Robinson

    Bat Day at the Diamond to celebrate Jackie Robinson

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:02:56 GMT

    The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

    More >>

    The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

    More >>

  • Ingram makes NBA debut in Rockets' 105-99 win over Lakers

    Ingram makes NBA debut in Rockets' 105-99 win over Lakers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:16:34 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:59:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Lakers forward Channing Frye gestures after scoring during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Lakers forward Channing Frye gestures after scoring during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Chris Paul scored 22 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Lakers 105-99 for their 31st win in 34 games.More >>
    Chris Paul scored 22 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Lakers 105-99 for their 31st win in 34 games.More >>

  • Numerous streets to shut down for Monument Avenue 10K

    Numerous streets to shut down for Monument Avenue 10K

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:21:21 GMT
    Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)

    The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.  The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. 

    More >>

    The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.  The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly