Redskins announce preseason games for 2018

The Washington Redskins will play games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens this upcoming preseason.

The games against the Jets and Broncos will be played at home. The Jets game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16, but the other games are still to be determined:

Aug. 9-13 @ New England Patriots

Aug. 16 vs. NEW YORK JETS, 8 p.m.

Aug. 23-26 vs. DENVER BRONCOS

Aug. 30 @ Baltimore Ravens

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12