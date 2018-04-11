U.S. Marshals: Violent sex offender 'Concepcion' likely hiding in Richmond area

There's a violent sex offender on the run in the Richmond area, and U.S. Marshals need your help to get him off the street.

Chesterfield, Richmond and State Police are all looking for 34-year-old Edwin "Concepcion" Calderon. He's all but disappeared - and with his extensive criminal history, that worries authorities.

"A few robberies, weapons charges, assaults," said Brian Stalnaker with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Perhaps the most disturbing is what he's accused of doing to a child in 2013. His sex crime involved attempted aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

"For anyone who has a child, they would know that someone like this on the street is dangerous," said Stalnaker.

He was convicted and served time in prison. When he got out, Calderon initially informed the Sex Offender Registry where he lived and worked, which he'll have to do for the rest of his life.

But then, he stopped.

"He's thumbed his nose at the judicial system and failed to register as a sex offender," said Stalnaker.

After serving time for not registering, Edwin couldn't keep himself out of trouble. Richmond Police picked him up on another assault charge, but this time, while out on bond and under supervised probation, Calderon dropped out of sight.

"He cut his ankle bracelet, GPS monitor ankle bracelet off and has fled, and no one has seen him," said Stalnaker.

He was staying with family at Southwood Apartments on Clarkson Road, but his family isn't cooperating with authorities.

"We do feel like he is in the area. He's a felon in possession of a gun, and he's also a sex offender, so he's very dangerous," said Stalnaker.

Marshals say Calderon is an active gang member...with "787 Los Lobos" tattooed across his chest. His left arm is full of banners with dates. Authorities say Calderon certainly has his reasons for running.

"This will be probably the first time he's really going to do some serious time in prison. That's why I think he's on the run and doesn't want to be caught," said Stalnaker.

Edwin Calderon is this week's "most wanted Wednesday" fugitive. U.S. Marshals believe he's somewhere in southside Richmond and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information that could lead authorities to Calderon, call their 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2. All information is taken anonymously.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12