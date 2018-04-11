Marlins' Garcia pulled after 6 with no-hitter against Mets - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Marlins' Garcia pulled after 6 with no-hitter against Mets

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jarlin Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jarlin Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) - Miami Marlins left-hander Jarlin Garcia was taken out after allowing no hits in six innings against the New York Mets.

The Marlins led 1-0, and Garcia threw 77 pitches in his first major league start. He walked two and struck out three against a Mets team off to the best start in franchise history at 9-1.

He was replaced by Drew Steckenrider, who gave up Todd Frazier's single with two outs in the seventh.

Garcia, 25, broke into the majors with Miami a year ago. His first start came after 72 games as a reliever, including 68 last year, when he had an ERA of 4.73.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly pulled Wei-Yin Chen after seven hitless innings and 100 pitches against Seattle last April 18 and Adam Conley after 7 2/3 hitless innings and 116 pitches verses Milwaukee on April 29, 2016.

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

  • 3 accusers confront Cosby; one calls him a 'serial rapist'

  • The Latest: 3rd accuser testifies, says Cosby gave her pills

  • Weinstein accuser Argento: It's 'open season' on survivors

