Price pulled from start vs Yankees with tingling in hand - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Price pulled from start vs Yankees with tingling in hand

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox left-hander David Price has been pulled from a start against the New York Yankees after experiencing a tingling sensation in his left hand.

The team said during Wednesday's game that he will be evaluated further.

Price pitched one inning, giving up four runs and three hits, including a home run to Gary Sanchez. Price was shaking his hand during the inning.

It was the shortest start of Price's career. His previous low came in his second major league season with Tampa Bay, when he was pulled after 1 1/3 innings against the Rangers on July 4, 2009.

Price entered having surrendered no runs and seven hits in 14 innings during his first two starts this season.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 3 accusers confront Cosby; one calls him a 'serial rapist'

    3 accusers confront Cosby; one calls him a 'serial rapist'

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:24:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:48 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:48:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

  • The Latest: 3rd accuser testifies, says Cosby gave her pills

    The Latest: 3rd accuser testifies, says Cosby gave her pills

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:04:28 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:10:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of his sexual assault retrial.More >>
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of his sexual assault retrial.More >>

  • Weinstein accuser Argento: It's 'open season' on survivors

    Weinstein accuser Argento: It's 'open season' on survivors

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:06:40 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:25:57 GMT
    Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the first accusers of Harvey Weinstein, writes in an essay that it's 'open season' on survivors of sexual assault, despite the cultural reckoning that has taken place with the...More >>
    Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the first accusers of Harvey Weinstein, writes in an essay that it's 'open season' on survivors of sexual assault, despite the cultural reckoning that has taken place with the MeToo movement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly