Shanshan Feng takes early LPGA Tour lead in Hawaii

Shanshan Feng takes early LPGA Tour lead in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) - Top-ranked Shanshan Feng birdied three of her last five holes Wednesday to take the lead halfway through the first round of the Lotte Championship.

The Chinese star finished at 5-under 67 at windy Ko Olina Golf Club.

Haeji Kang was alone in second, a shot back.

Lizette Salas, who lost a playoff here in 2013, bogeyed her final hole to shoot 69. She was tied for third with Kia Classic winner Eun-Hee Ji and Alena Sharp. Sharp, fellow Canadians Brooke Henderson, Anne-Catherine Tanguay and Maude-Aimee Leblanc and their caddies wore green and gold ribbons in memory of those killed in the Saskatchewan bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Defending champion Cristie Kerr shot 71. She played with 2014 Lotte winner Michelle Wie, the home-state star who double-bogeyed her 15th hole to finish at even par.

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

