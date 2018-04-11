The Latest: Top-seeded Raptors not resting in finale - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Top-seeded Raptors not resting in finale

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague lays the ball up as Memphis Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers, right, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague lays the ball up as Memphis Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers, right, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Minneapolis.
(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Minneapolis.
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) high-fives Gary Harris (14) in the final minute of play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Denver. Denver bea... (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) high-fives Gary Harris (14) in the final minute of play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Denver. Denver bea...
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives against New York Knicks guard Trey Burke, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives against New York Knicks guard Trey Burke, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in New York.
(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). In this Nov. 18, 2017 photo, Houston Rockets guards James Harden, left, and Chris Paul warm up before and NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Chris Paul has a long history of playoff heartbreak. ... (AP Photo/Brandon Dill). In this Nov. 18, 2017 photo, Houston Rockets guards James Harden, left, and Chris Paul warm up before and NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Chris Paul has a long history of playoff heartbreak. ...

MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on Wednesday's final slate of NBA regular-season games (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey is not giving his most important starters the night off in a finale that means nothing standings-wise to the Raptors.

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas are all in the starting lineup Wednesday for Toronto at Miami. The Raptors not only have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference wrapped up, but they'll also finish with the NBA's second-best record behind Houston.

Casey says the Raptors have been mindful of minutes all season for the team's "high-usage" players like Lowry and DeRozan.

There is perhaps one statistical nugget that the Raptors are chasing: With a victory, Toronto would get to 60 wins on the season.

___

7:25 p.m.

The final night of the NBA regular season has 12 games on the schedule, and eight have playoff implications.

There are also individual milestones and team records on the line.

The biggest game on Wednesday's slate is the Denver at Minnesota contest, the first last-day-of-season game in 21 years where the winner will go to the playoffs and the loser will miss the postseason.

Utah's game at Portland will decide the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Other games that will help determine seeds and first-round matchups for the playoffs are New York at Cleveland, Washington at Orlando, Milwaukee at Philadelphia, San Antonio at New Orleans, Toronto at Miami and Memphis at Oklahoma City.

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 3 accusers confront Cosby; one calls him a 'serial rapist'

    3 accusers confront Cosby; one calls him a 'serial rapist'

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:24:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:10:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

  • The Latest: 3rd accuser testifies, says Cosby gave her pills

    The Latest: 3rd accuser testifies, says Cosby gave her pills

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:04:28 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:10:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of his sexual assault retrial.More >>
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of his sexual assault retrial.More >>

  • Weinstein accuser Argento: It's 'open season' on survivors

    Weinstein accuser Argento: It's 'open season' on survivors

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:06:40 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:25:57 GMT
    Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the first accusers of Harvey Weinstein, writes in an essay that it's 'open season' on survivors of sexual assault, despite the cultural reckoning that has taken place with the...More >>
    Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the first accusers of Harvey Weinstein, writes in an essay that it's 'open season' on survivors of sexual assault, despite the cultural reckoning that has taken place with the MeToo movement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly