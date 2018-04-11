NASCAR using restrictor plates in All-Star race at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR will test a different aerodynamic package in next month's All-Star race in which the cars will have restrictor plates at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The plates are used to choke horsepower and slow speeds, and they are used at Daytona and Talladega, the two biggest and fastest tracks on the schedule.
The aero package that will be used in the May 19 All-Star race is the same that NASCAR tried in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year. That race saw record numbers in leaders, lead changes and green flag passes for the lead.
To replicate that for the All-Star race, each car will be fitted with aero ducts, a 6-inch-high spoiler with two 12-inch ears, a restrictor plate and the 2014 style splitter.
The format for the $1 million exhibition is four stages - 30 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps and a final 10 lap shootout for the grand prize. Only green flag laps will be counted in the final stage.
