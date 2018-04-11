Tigers' Zimmermann bruises jaw when hit by Kipnis' liner - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tigers' Zimmermann bruises jaw when hit by Kipnis' liner

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann lays on the mound after getting hit by a ball off the bat of Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis during the first inning in a baseball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann lays on the mound after getting hit by a ball off the bat of Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis during the first inning in a baseball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann was taken to the hospital with a bruised jaw after being hit by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland's Jason Kipnis on Wednesday night.

The Tigers said Zimmermann had passed concussion protocol tests and was being taken for X-rays.

Zimmermann was hit on the right side of his face in the first inning. The right-hander was face down on the mound for several moments and attended to by head athletic trainer Doug Teter.

Zimmermann sat up and spoke to Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, then walked off the field while holding a towel to his face.

The ball rolled to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who stepped on first for the out. An obviously distraught Kipnis crossed the bag and knelt on the first base line as Zimmermann was examined.

Zimmermann, who threw seven pitches, was replaced by Daniel Norris.

