Henrico teacher on paid leave after past accusations of 'kissing' student

A Henrico music teacher was put on paid leave Monday. Past allegations of improper contact with a student resurfaced, after more than a decade.

Eve Minter is accused of kissing a student at a Pennsylvania Catholic school she once worked at, back during the 2002 – 2003 school year. Minter ultimately left that job and was never charged with any crime.

Minter’s attorney, Steven Krieger, says the student made a pass at his client. Krieger said Minter self-reported the incident, which has now somehow been misclassified.

After a 2016 investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, the Catholic Diocese of Erie released a list of priests and teachers Friday, whom they say have been "credibly accused" of inappropriate behavior with children in the past. According to the diocese, the goal of the list is to prevent these people from working with children in the future.

Current Henrico music teacher Eve Minter is named on the list, made public on the diocese’s website. An attorney for the diocese, Mark Rush, said Minter was fired from the all-boys Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie after the incident.

Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said that Minter, a teacher of four years at Brookland and Elko Middle schools, is on paid leave as school officials investigate what happened. She has never had any complaints while at Henrico.

Minton has also worked in four other schools, not in the district.

Minter’s attorney, Steve Krieger, sent NBC12 this statement:

The Diocese of Erie appears to believe that it is acceptable to group people who have been legally convicted of crimes against children and are serving decades in prison for those crimes in the same category as our client, Eve Minter, who followed the mandated reporting channels when a high school student made an unprompted sexual advance towards her 16 years ago. Ms. Minter is now having her name and reputation defamed across a public website as a means for the Catholic Church to clear its own name for decades long misconduct and disregard for reporting and transparency of misconduct by priests and other employees of the church. The Diocese of Erie has failed to disclose that during the time of this incident in 2002-2003, Ms. Minter remained at the school for some time and then voluntarily resigned (she was not fired). Ms. Minter was not reprimanded and followed all guidelines and procedures for self-reporting the incident at that time. She was offered and accepted another position at Villa Maria Academy, which is part of the Diocese of Erie. The Diocese of Erie's improper decision to include Ms. Minter, and potentially others, on this list with people who, in some cases, have been legally convicted in the court of law and are serving time in federal prisons undermines the credibility of this list and the Dioceses’ stated commitment to self-reporting and the protection of children. The Diocese does not have legal authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner as it related to the lives and livelihoods of people, like Ms. Minter, who are improperly on this list.

