Bayern Munich reaches Champions League semifinals

(Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP). Bayern's Franck Ribery, right, and Sevilla's Franco Damian Vazquez go for a header during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sevilla FC at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich...

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Bayern's Javi Martinez, left, and Sevilla's Ever Banega challenge for the ball as Bayern's Rafinha, right, looks on during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sevilla FC ...

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Bayern's Arjen Robben falls during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Sevilla FC at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

MUNICH (AP) - Bayern Munich reached its sixth Champions League semifinal in seven seasons with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the second leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Bavarian powerhouse, which clinched its sixth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday, progressed to the final four of Europe's premier competition thanks to its 2-1 win in the first leg in Spain.

Bayern will face one of Liverpool, Roma or Real Madrid in the semifinals. Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time penalty for Madrid to progress despite a 3-1 defeat to Juventus, with a 4-3 aggregate score.

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes sent out his strongest lineup in Munich with Robert Lewandowski, James Rodriguez and Thomas Mueller flanked by Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

James went close with a free kick before Robben shot just wide of the far post as the home side made a promising start.

But Sevilla also had chances, first for Pablo Sarabia, then Joaquin Correa.

Sevilla's players were showing more bite, winning more challenges with some leaving their mark - Lewandowski was left with large swelling under his right eye, while Javi Martinez, James and Rafinha also needed attention.

Bayern had better chances before the break through Mats Hummels and Franck Ribery, who shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Lewandowski went close after the interval before Sevilla showed more ambition getting forward. Correa struck the crossbar with a header before the hour-mark.

But it was as close as the visitors got, and Sevilla's hopes were already over when Correa was shown red card in injury time for a bad challenge on Martinez.

