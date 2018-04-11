Dodger Stadium to host 2020 All-Star Game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dodger Stadium to host 2020 All-Star Game

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The wait is over.

Baseball's All-Star Game is returning to Dodger Stadium in 2020 for the first time since 1980, thanks in large part to the upgrades made by the team's ownership in recent years.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement from a platform in center field Wednesday with Dodgers alumni Don Newcombe, Tom Lasorda, Manny Mota, Ron Cey, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith looking on. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, injured third baseman Justin Turner and closer Kenley Jansen joined them under a hot sun.

Manfred cited three factors in awarding the 2020 edition to Los Angeles: the city offers a "great place" to showcase the game's younger talent, Dodger Stadium is iconic as baseball's third-oldest park, and "it's time for us to be back here."

