Dinwiddie Public Schools to be closed June 8

Dinwiddie County Public Schools has altered its school calendar due to an event at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Schools will be closed for students and teachers on Friday, June 8 as the race track will host the NHRA Virginia Nationals event.

"Because this is a national race event, we expect there to be major traffic in the area, which will impact transportation for all of our schools," the school system said.

