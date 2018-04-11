Yanks most valuable in MLB at $4 billion, Forbes estimates - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Yanks most valuable in MLB at $4 billion, Forbes estimates

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees are the most valuable franchise in baseball at an estimated value of $4 billion, according to Forbes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are second at $3 billion, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($2.9 billion), San Francisco Giants ($2.85 billion) and Boston Red Sox ($2.8 billion).

The Yankees' YES Network broadcasts Forbes "SportsMoney" television show, and the Forbes article accompanying the franchise values released Wednesday was written by the managing editor of the show.

Tampa Bay is the least valuable team, estimated to be worth $900 million.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

