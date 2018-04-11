Bat Day at the Diamond to celebrate Jackie Robinson

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond.

Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

See our full interview with Plarney from the Richmond Flying Squirrels on 12 About Town.

