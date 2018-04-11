Maymont mourns loss of otter

Maymont is mourning the loss of a North American river otter who died unexpectedly on Sunday.

Officials with Maymont say Ella was "exhibiting behaviors that were indicative of tooth sensitivity and pain" and was taken to an animal hospital for care.

She did not, however, survive the procedure due to complications while under anesthesia.

"Ella was a spunky and energetic girl," said Maymont Aquarist Delaney Sheire. "She never failed to put a smile on my face, especially when playing with clam shells and straw piles."

Ella, along with her male otter companion, Louis, arrived at Maymont in May after they were found raiding crayfish farms in Louisiana. Local authorities in Louisiana categorized them as "nuisances" to be removed from the wild.

Maymont was able to rescue the pair.

Louis will continue to live in the otter habitat at the Nature Center.

