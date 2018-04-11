Origami displaying coming to Lewis Ginter

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.More >>
If House Bill 83 is signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam, incarcerated women across Virginia would have access to free feminine hygiene products.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged a man with murder more than a year after a clerk was killed at an Econo Lodge.More >>
A missing Virginia woman has been found dead in Campbell County.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
