Origami displaying coming to Lewis Ginter

The displays begin April 13. (Source: Lewis Ginter) The displays begin April 13. (Source: Lewis Ginter)
RICHMOND, VA

Displays of bronze, steel and aluminum sculptures – aka Origami in the Garden – are coming to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden this spring and summer.

The new exhibit opens on Friday, April 13. 

