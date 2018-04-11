US budget deficit rose 18.4 percent in March - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US budget deficit rose 18.4 percent in March

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government recorded a budget deficit of $208.7 billion in March, an increase of more than $32 billion from a year ago as revenues slipped and expenditures climbed.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the February deficit was 18.4 percent higher than a year ago, largely due to increased expenditures on benefits for the military, veterans and recipients of supplemental security income as well as higher Medicare payments because April expenses were paid in March.

For the first five months of this budget year, the deficit has totaled $599.7 billion. This is an increase of 13.8 percent from the same period a year ago.

After President Donald Trump signed into law tax cuts, the Congressional Budget Office estimates this year's deficit will hit $804 billion, up almost $140 billion from last year. The deficit is projected to reach $981 billion in 2019. It would then exceed $1 trillion for the foreseeable future.

Rising federal debt loads stemming from the $1.5 trillion worth of tax cuts over the next decade could provide a brief boost to economic growth, but the costs of servicing the debt could also be a drag on growth in the long term and possibly make it harder for the government to respond to an economic downturn.

"Such high and rising debt would have serious negative consequences for the budget and the nation," CBO Director Keith Hall said Monday. "In particular, the likelihood of a fiscal crisis in the United States would increase."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Nobel board slams turmoil at Swedish literature prize group

    Nobel board slams turmoil at Swedish literature prize group

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 10:04:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:57:42 GMT
    Swedish king says resignation of 3 members of Nobel Literature Prize awarding body who quit after failing to exclude a fellow member whose husband is embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations "risk seriously...More >>
    Swedish king says resignation of 3 members of Nobel Literature Prize awarding body who quit after failing to exclude a fellow member whose husband is embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations "risk seriously damaging" its "important activities.".More >>

  • On witness stand, accuser calls Bill Cosby a 'serial rapist'

    On witness stand, accuser calls Bill Cosby a 'serial rapist'

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:24:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:56:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Defense probes police account of accuser

    The Latest: Defense probes police account of accuser

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:04:28 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:55:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of his sexual assault retrial.More >>
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of his sexual assault retrial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly