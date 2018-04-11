Italy to delay terms of Alitalia deal as 3 offers evaluated - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Italy to delay terms of Alitalia deal as 3 offers evaluated

ROME (AP) - Italy's government says it will postpone the deadlines for repayment of a bridge loan to bankrupt national carrier Alitalia while it evaluates offers from three airlines to buy it.

The economic development ministry said the government would issue a decree next week to postpone the terms to close the deal and repay the loan, likely until later this year. Italy is in the midst of negotiations to form a new government, and any new deal would be put on hold until it is formed.

Italian media say Lufthansa, easyJet and Wizz Air submitted offers by Tuesday's deadline.

In a statement, the development ministry said the offers showed a "real interest" in Alitalia and that one of the three bids "includes concrete steps forward in terms of routes and personnel."

