Kroger announces hiring push across all stores

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division will be hiring 420 employees across its 122 stores.

The regional group includes stores in Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

The grocery store chain will also fill 11,000 jobs nationwide.

The jobs are in-store and include hourly and management positions.

Anyone interested should apply for the open positions at jobs.kroger.com.

The site currently lists 35 jobs in Richmond, 14 in Midlothian, 10 in Mechanicsville, eight in North Chesterfield, eight in Chester and seven in Henrico.

