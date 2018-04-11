NASCAR docks Chase Elliott, suspends crew chief for 2 races - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NASCAR docks Chase Elliott, suspends crew chief for 2 races

(AP Photo/Randy Holt). Paul Menard (21) and Chase Elliott, rear, race by as Alex Bowman (88) spins out on the front stretch early in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Randy Holt). Paul Menard (21) and Chase Elliott, rear, race by as Alex Bowman (88) spins out on the front stretch early in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 8, 2018.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR has suspended Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Alan Gustafson for two races after Chase Elliott's car was found to have an illegal rear window during the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Elliott was docked 20 points, and Gustafson was fined $50,000. The 20-point penalty drops Elliott from 15th to 18th in the Cup standings.

Hendrick Motorsports says in a statement it won't appeal the penalty. Kenny Francis, a former crew chief for Kasey Kahne, will serve as Elliott's crew chief for the next two races, in Bristol and Richmond.

Hendrick Motorsports attributed the violation to an "unintentional support bracket failure" on the No. 9 Chevrolet. Elliott finished 11th on Sunday.

It's the second penalty for Elliott's team this year. He was docked 25 points and saw his car chief suspended for two races following a suspension violation last month.

