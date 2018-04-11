NASCAR docks Chase Elliott, suspends crew chief for 2 races - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NASCAR docks Chase Elliott, suspends crew chief for 2 races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR has suspended Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Alan Gustafson for two races after Chase Elliott's car was found to have an illegal rear window during the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Elliott was docked 20 points, and Gustafson was fined $50,000. The 20-point penalty drops Elliott from 15th to 18th in the Cup standings.

Hendrick Motorsports says in a statement it won't appeal the penalty. Kenny Francis, a former crew chief for Kasey Kahne, will serve as Elliott's crew chief for the next two races, in Bristol and Richmond.

Hendrick Motorsports attributed the violation to an "unintentional support bracket failure" on the No. 9 Chevrolet. Elliott finished 11th on Sunday.

It's the second penalty for Elliott's team this year. He was docked 25 points and saw his car chief suspended for two races following a suspension violation last month.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ingram makes NBA debut in Rockets' 105-99 win over Lakers

    Ingram makes NBA debut in Rockets' 105-99 win over Lakers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:16:34 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:59:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Lakers forward Channing Frye gestures after scoring during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Lakers forward Channing Frye gestures after scoring during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Chris Paul scored 22 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Lakers 105-99 for their 31st win in 34 games.More >>
    Chris Paul scored 22 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Lakers 105-99 for their 31st win in 34 games.More >>

  • Numerous streets to shut down for Monument Avenue 10K

    Numerous streets to shut down for Monument Avenue 10K

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:21:21 GMT
    Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)

    The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.  The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. 

    More >>

    The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.  The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. 

    More >>

  • Benedictine baseball out to12-0 start

    Benedictine baseball out to12-0 start

    The Cadets have won their first 12 contests, including a stretch of nine victories in 12 days, and now set their sights on a challenging schedule ahead.

    More >>

    The Cadets have won their first 12 contests, including a stretch of nine victories in 12 days, and now set their sights on a challenging schedule ahead.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly