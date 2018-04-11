Consumer agency spends $6,000 on frosting windows in new HQ - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Consumer agency spends $6,000 on frosting windows in new HQ

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has spent more than $6,000 frosting the windows on the offices of senior staff in recent months, according to receipts and documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The spending on window frosting comes only months after the CFPB moved into renovated offices at a cost of more than $240 million.

The receipts were obtained as part of a Freedom of Information request submitted earlier this year by the AP.

CFPB receipts show the bureau ordered window frosting film twice, once in September 2017 and again in early February. The frosting film has been used on the offices of the top political staffers as well as conference rooms, according to a person familiar with the matter. This person requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record.

The bureau has declined to say why the senior staff needs frosted windows.

The issue of the bureau's frosting came up during an oversight hearing before the House Financial Services Committee with Mick Mulvaney, President Trump's appointed acting director of the bureau.

In response to questioning from Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, Mulvaney said the frosting film was used on 13 offices including his own and that the frosting was planned before he arrived at the bureau.

___

Online:

CFPB receipts:

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4435905-CFPB-2018-366-F-Frosted-Windows.html

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

