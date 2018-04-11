Henrico schools holding learning event for parents

The Family Learning Series Summit will be April 28. (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)

Henrico County schools are holding a Family Learning Series Summit to help parents and guardians better provide for their children.

The event is April 28 and will features workshops, activities and food trucks. Among the topics covered will be literacy, study skills, diversity and mental health.

Attendees will have the opportunity to choose breakout sessions on whatever interests they wish to learn more about.

Registration can be completed online. Anyone needing transportation can sign up for that on the same form.

The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A continental breakfast will start at 8:30 a.m. and the keynote speech from comedian Micah “Bam-Bamm” White will be at 9:15 a.m.

The event will take place at Hermitage High School at 8301 Hungary Spring Road.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12