German spy chief says wouldn't trust Facebook with his data - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

German spy chief says wouldn't trust Facebook with his data

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Was your Facebook data compromised? Here's how to find out

    Was your Facebook data compromised? Here's how to find out

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:44:18 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:44:18 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"

    More >>

    In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"

    More >>

  • Faceblock: A call to boycott Facebook on Wednesday

    Faceblock: A call to boycott Facebook on Wednesday

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:47:41 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:18:37 GMT

    The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.

    More >>

    The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.

    More >>

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's domestic intelligence chief says he wouldn't trust Facebook with his data.

Hans-Georg Maassen says he was "astonished how many people were surprised" by the privacy scandal surrounding Facebook users' personal information.

Speaking Wednesday on the sidelines of a corporate security conference in Berlin, Maassen said he doesn't have a Facebook account.

He told reporters that "as a matter of principle I only entrust my data to companies that I'd really trust. And I wouldn't have trusted Facebook with my data, I'll say that quite openly."

Asked whether he would like to question Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as the U.S. Congress is doing this week, Maassen said: "I don't have any questions for him at the moment."

Far-right groups have actively used social media ahead of recent German elections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Social media newsMore>>

  • Zuckerberg testimony reveals lawmaker confusion on Facebook

    Zuckerberg testimony reveals lawmaker confusion on Facebook

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:25:09 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:26:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 20...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 20...
    Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election...More >>
    Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interference.More >>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:52:16 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:19:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:31:58 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:19:13 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly