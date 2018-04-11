Power outage forces school closure in Goochland

Randolph Elementary School in Goochland is closed due to a power outage at the school.More >>
Randolph Elementary School in Goochland is closed due to a power outage at the school.More >>
A missing Virginia woman has been found dead in Campbell County.More >>
A missing Virginia woman has been found dead in Campbell County.More >>
This year's flu season has been one of the worst in recent memory with one physician saying it is the "most severe" she's seen in 15 years.More >>
This year's flu season has been one of the worst in recent memory with one physician saying it is the "most severe" she's seen in 15 years.More >>
An 11th grade English teacher at Louisa County High School (LCHS) ran a 100 miles for more than 24 hours this week.More >>
An 11th grade English teacher at Louisa County High School (LCHS) ran a 100 miles for more than 24 hours this week.More >>
A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened at a Wendy's in Prince George.More >>
A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened at a Wendy's in Prince George.More >>