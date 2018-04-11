Power outage forces school closure in Goochland - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power outage forces school closure in Goochland

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

Randolph Elementary School in Goochland is closed due to a power outage at the school.

The school district reported on its Facebook page that power was lost Tuesday night and it was not expected to be restored until after the scheduled school day.

