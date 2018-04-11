Loud booms reported in Hopewell; demolition blamed

Demolition was being conducted at the WestRock plant in Hopewell. (Source: NBC12)

Did you hear some loud booms Tuesday night?

Loud noises were reported in Hopewell and Prince George County.

Hopewell police said the booms were because of work at the WestRock plant, which confirmed some demolition was being conducted.

