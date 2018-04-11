Brush fire closes road in south Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Brush fire closes road in south Chesterfield

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The fire closed Branders Bridge Road. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter) The fire closed Branders Bridge Road. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Firefighters and police have shut down Branders Bridge Road at Lakeview to battle a brush fire.

Chesterfield police say the fire spread to a nearby shed outside a home.

