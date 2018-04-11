Man shot with crossbow during attempted break-in

There was an an unusual twist to an attempted break-in in Henrico County. (Source: RNN)

Henrico police are investigating a break-in with an unusual twist.

A man sustained an injury after being shot with a crossbow at 1003 Old Williamsburg Road near the Chickahominy YMCA.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have said the suspect is not at-large, and there is not a threat to the community. However, they have not said whether the injured man is the suspect or the homeowner.

