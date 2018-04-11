EU officials inspect 21st Century Fox offices in London

LONDON (AP) - European Union investigators have raided the London offices of 21st Century Fox unit as part of an inquiry into the distribution of media rights for sporting events.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, said in a statement Tuesday that it carried out "unannounced inspections" at offices in several European countries, but it didn't identify the companies involved.
Fox Networks Group, which includes the company's television, cable and sports media businesses, said in a statement that it is "cooperating fully" with the inspection.
The commission says it has concerns that some companies "may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices."
But the commission stressed that the fact it "carries out such inspections does not mean that the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behavior."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
