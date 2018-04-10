WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for 2nd day

Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)

The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.

Under the harsh spotlight of congressional hearings, the Facebook CEO looked more than a bit uncomfortable answering questions.

Under the harsh spotlight of congressional hearings, the Facebook CEO looked more than a bit uncomfortable answering questions. (Source: Pool/CNN)

The Zuckerberg hearings through the eyes of social media

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.

Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interference.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 20...

(RNN) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

Zuckerberg already faced tough questions during a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing Tuesday. He’ll testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The reason for his DC visit: the revelation that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained the data of 87 million Facebook users and mined it for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

"It's extraordinary to hold a joint committee hearing. It's even more extraordinary to have a single CEO testify before nearly half the United States Senate," said Sen. John Thune, R-SD, chairman of the Commerce Committee. "Then again, Facebook is extraordinary."

Facebook has faced significant backlash since the news broke of the data breach, with users going so far as organizing a Facebook boycott for Wednesday.

Company stocks also took a hit, though they surged 4.5 percent Tuesday, the biggest gain for Facebook shares in two years.

Zuckerberg has made many public apologies over the last few weeks. In his opening statement for the congressional hearings, he again apologized for the data breach on behalf of his company.

"We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” Zuckerberg said. "It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here."

Zuckerberg would end up apologizing for Facebook’s mistakes several more times during the hearing.

He also mentioned the measures Facebook is taking to better protect user data.

"It will take some time to work through all of the changes we need to make, but I’m committed to getting it right," Zuckerberg said in his statement.

He also defended Facebook’s business model of using personal data to target ads.

"We think offering an ad-supported service is the most aligned with our mission to connect everyone in the world," Zuckerberg said. "We want to offer a free service that everyone can afford."

Once Zuckerberg finished his opening statement, it was the senators’ turn to ask questions. And so began five hours of often tense exchanges between 44 lawmakers and the embattled tech CEO, with questions covering how Facebook collects data, the concept of online privacy, whether Facebook is a monopoly and Zuckerberg’s views on tech industry regulation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, asked Zuckerberg if he would be willing to offer his advice to lawmakers on regulations that might be necessary to his industry. Zuckerberg answered that he absolutely would.

Some senators openly expressed their displeasure with Facebook’s business history.

"We've seen the apology tours before," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT. "My reservation about your testimony today is I don't see how you can change your business model unless there are specific rules of the road ... enforced by an outside agency."

Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA, provided one of the more colorful comments during the hearing.

"Your user agreement sucks," Kennedy said. “It’s not to inform your users about their rights. I’m going to suggest to you that you go back home and rewrite it."

Zuckerberg faced aggressive questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, regarding alleged political biases on the part of Facebook.

He also revealed during his testimony that Facebook has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Russian government and members of Trump’s campaign to sway the 2016 presidential election.

And after a long, testy hearing, proceedings ended amicably enough, with Zuckerberg shaking hands with senators before he left:

Hearing officially over. Zuckerberg shaking hands on his way out pic.twitter.com/7hpkEmu7In — Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegallCNN) April 10, 2018

All Zuckerberg has to do now is go through it all over again today.

