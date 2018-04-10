Sources: Clerk fighting for life after Petersburg shooting

A Fas Mart clerk is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Petersburg on Tuesday night, according to sources.

The shooting happened around 9:33 p.m. at the convenience store located at 28 South West St.

Right now, police are searching for a man with a black mask and green hoodie. No other details for the suspect are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

