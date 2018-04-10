First Alert: Big warm-up, then storms possible late weekend

Our weather will be turning decidedly more like SPRING beginning Thursday, with warmest days Friday-Saturday, and then thunderstorms possible late Sunday.

Let's give you an early model look at what could unfold Sunday and Sunday night with the next big cold front. The GFS model for Sunday evening and later at night shows lots of rain and also a fairly ripe atmosphere favorable for thunderstorms. We'll have to monitor this over the coming days to see if any risk for severe storms develops in the forecast.

Here are the model forecast maps for Sunday at 10pm and later that night, pre-sunrise hours Monday:

It should be noted that the Euro and Canadian models are showing similar scenarios.

We'll keep tabs online, on TV, and on the app. NBC12. In the meantime, enjoy the warmer weather ahead!

