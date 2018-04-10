'Hire Vets Now' networking event coming to Fort Lee

Our weather will be turning decidedly more like SPRING beginning Thursday, with warmest days Friday-Saturday, and then thunderstorms possible late Sunday. Let's give you an early model looks at what could unfold Sunday and Sunday night with the next big cold front. The GFS model for Sunday evening and later at night shows lots of rain and also a fairly ripe atmosphere favorable for thunderstorms. We'll have to monitor this over the coming days to see if any risk for severe storms dev...More >>
Our weather will be turning decidedly more like SPRING beginning Thursday, with warmest days Friday-Saturday, and then thunderstorms possible late Sunday. Let's give you an early model looks at what could unfold Sunday and Sunday night with the next big cold front. The GFS model for Sunday evening and later at night shows lots of rain and also a fairly ripe atmosphere favorable for thunderstorms. We'll have to monitor this over the coming days to see if any risk for severe storms dev...More >>
On Tuesday, the Hanover School Board voted to keep the names of Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle. A survey finds most people in Hanover wanted to keep the names.More >>
On Tuesday, the Hanover School Board voted to keep the names of Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle. A survey finds most people in Hanover wanted to keep the names.More >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.More >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.More >>
A former teacher-turned-preacher is this week's Acts of Kindness honoree. A big part of his ministry is providing students in some of the city's most economically-distressed areas with the tools and resources they need to achieve.More >>
A former teacher-turned-preacher is this week's Acts of Kindness honoree. A big part of his ministry is providing students in some of the city's most economically-distressed areas with the tools and resources they need to achieve.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Police say Bernadette Clark faces charges for stealing flowers from graves across three counties.More >>
Police say Bernadette Clark faces charges for stealing flowers from graves across three counties.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>