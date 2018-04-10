'Hire Vets Now' networking event coming to Fort Lee - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Hire Vets Now' networking event coming to Fort Lee

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
FORT LEE, VA (WWBT) -

Military veterans will have the opportunity to connect with Virginia's top employers at the HIRE VETS NOW Hiring and Networking Event on April 19.

The event will include industries in aviation, medical, IT, cyber security, logistics, manufacturing and state government.

"This reception will give transitioning military, veterans and their spouses the chance to meet and talk with representatives of a host of employers in a casual atmosphere," said Alison Foster, program manager, for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) Virginia Transition Assistant Program (VTAP).

The event will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrior Zone, 1421 C Avenue, Fort Lee, Va. 25801.

