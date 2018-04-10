Scammers pretending to be with IRS to get your info

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is alerting people to a scam targeting residents in their area, where the crooks are pretending to be with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

One victim reported receiving a letter that appeared to be from the IRS. The letter told the victim that someone had used their Social Security Number to file their taxes - the victim suspected the letter was a scam and contacted the sheriff's office, confirming that it was fraudulent.

The sheriff's office says the scammers may also try to contact you through phone or email.

"Typically, the IRS initiates contact through regular mail delivered by the United States Postal Service. In addition, the IRS will not require a specific type of payment method, such as a prepaid debit card or wire transfer," said the sheriff's office.

If you suspect that you have been targeted by one of these scams, report it at identitytheft.gov.

