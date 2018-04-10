Powhatan pastor desperate to get home repaired

A Powhatan pastor makes a desperate plea for home repairs. He's worried he will end up in a nursing home if he doesn't get the help he needs.

The modular home on cinder blocks is in disrepair from one end to the other. His sister wrote a heartbreaking letter detailing the circumstances to On Your Side Investigator Diane Walker.

While Hubert Sapp’s circumstances are bad, he is hopeful. He says he worked hard for so long, and now the former pastor who has shepherded many over 30 years is praying for a miracle.

His home is in such disrepair, you can pick any room and it's in poor condition. Rotted windows, collapsing ceilings and weak walls to holes in the floor. Hubert Sapp’s sister, Deborah, showed us around the home.

"You see? Can you see up underneath there? There's nothing there in between all these walls. See the hole? I've got it covered up with plastic. There's holes all along underneath there. His bed keeps falling down. We've turned his bed every which way, trying not to hit a hole," said Deborah.

Hubert Sapp is a retired minister with the Pentecostal Holiness Church. He has no retirement from any of the churches he pastored.

"A lot of churches could barely pay me," said Hubert Sapp. "The first church that I ever pastored, they paid me $60 a week."

Life is tough now; however, Hubert Sapp says he has no regrets about serving the Lord and how he says he tried to serve and guide others.

"The Lord has never failed me yet. He's scared me a few times, but He's never failed me yet," said Hubert Sapp.

His sister Deborah showed us and talked about a crying towel her brother keeps beside him.

“When days are bad, he uses that towel to cry in,” said Deborah.

"That's my crying towel. When I'm all by myself, I talk to the Lord a little bit. Cry a little bit. Pray a little bit," said Hubert Sapp.

Despite his many health problems, Hubert Sapp was a caregiver to his now deceased wife and worked outside the church. He gets a small disability check. His job now appears to be not being a burden to anyone.

"I don't want to be forced into a nursing home, because my home is not able to be lived in anymore," said Hubert Sapp.

The better of two bad bathrooms, he can't fit in the tub or shower. The other is completely rotted.

"I'm hoping someway and somehow, my situation will touch people's hearts and they'll respond," said Hubert Sapp.

If you would like to help, give our volunteers a call - 804-345-1212. Hubert Sapp says a local church has helped him in the past, but the small congregation isn't able to do much more.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12