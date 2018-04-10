Powhatan pastor desperate to get home repaired

Hubert Sapp’s modular home on cinder blocks is in disrepair from one end to the other - rotted windows, collapsing ceilings and weak walls to holes in the floor.More >>
If you're worried about where your private information goes, then taking the various seemingly innocuous quizzes on Facebook is not a good idea.More >>
Pete Knight says everything that could go wrong with the installation of his carport did go wrong. Now TNT Carports is completely redoing the job, and Knight is satisfied.More >>
Disrespectful and a disgrace - that's how military veterans who called NBC12 On Your Side for help described two tattered flags flying outside an apartment building established specifically to help homeless veterans.More >>
After a fence blocked access to her home, Mimi Getachew called 12 for help. Richmond says the fence is legal and is working to give her another option, but the work is taking months to finish.More >>
