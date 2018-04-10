Northside apartment complex still needs repairs, court case continues

Richmond city attorneys battled a North Richmond apartment complex in court Tuesday, that's been long-accused of having deplorable and unsafe living conditions.

Residents from the Flats at Ginter Park have been contacting "12 On Your Side" since 2016, complaining of crumbling ceilings and floors, peeling paint, mold, heating problems, and bugs, among other issues.

Sources say the city is working to bring the property owners - Cedar Grove Partners, based in New York - across state lines into the courtroom.

The man who is currently facing 22 charges, Brad Humphreys, is a maintenance employee. Those 22 criminal charges include violations for unsafe structures and failing to make repairs for the property off Chamberlayne Avenue.

A reported 12 buildings in the complex have been condemned, forcing some families to move.

The judge set a new trial date for July.

Meantime, residents say they are still living in horrid conditions. Last year, one woman living in a condemned apartment fell through her kitchen floor and was left hanging until the fire department responded. Another mother had a bathtub that kept filling with black gunk, which she said caused her asthmatic daughter further breathing problems.

George Robinson said his building doesn’t have working lights in the hallway. Robinson said he has made due with no heat or hot water.

"During the winter time, I had no heat, no hot water, nothing at all. I reported it, and nothing was done,” said Robinson.

Residents say they request repairs repeatedly, and rarely get a response.

Cedar Grove Partners has not responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12