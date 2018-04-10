'He tortured her': family pleads for elderly woman's attacker to be caught

The Henrico Police Department is investigating an assault on Laburnum Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Laburnum Ave. Police say an elderly woman suffered "multiple wounds about the head and upper torso."

Police say the injuries are not considered life-threatening, but her family says she was stabbed 22 times.

Police say the suspect stole the victim's 1992 white Volvo station wagon. The license plate is unknown. The vehicle was last seen heading south on North Avenue into the city.

"He used a hammer to hit her in the head," said the victim's daughter, Lynne.

Lynne says her 78-year-old mother is doing better and has been recovering in the hospital surrounded by family and friends. They are all upset that someone would attack their mother, who is known as kind and friendly in the neighborhood she has called home for 50 years.

"She's just a friendly, nice person. Nobody deserves that," said Lynne. "I just want to let everybody know that whoever did this to my mom should be caught, because he tortured her, and she's 70-something years old, and she shouldn't have to go through this."

Lynne says her mother was cleaning her car when the suspect was able to sneak into her home. When the woman got back into the home, that is when her daughter says she was attacked and stabbed.

"When I found out that happened, I prayed for her last night and at mass this morning," said a neighbor a few doors down. "The first thing I could think is 'how could you do that to another human being? What if that was your family that something happened to, how would you feel?'"

The neighbor says in decades of being in the area, something like this attack has never happened. She was shocked by the large police presence Tuesday afternoon and says the neighborhood is willing to support the family as the woman continues to recover.

Police released the following description of the suspect: "black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old, 5’8” to 6’0”, average build, thin mustache, with a distinctive dark facial mark (possible a burn or birth mark) on his right cheek."

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

