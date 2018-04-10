Hanover votes to keep Confederate school names

On Tuesday, the Hanover School Board voted to keep the names of Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle. A survey finds most people in Hanover wanted to keep the names.

#NBC12 BREAKING: #Hanover Board votes NOT to move forward with changing names of schools who refer to Confederate leaders. Details at 11! — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) April 11, 2018

"These schools serve as a symbol for massive resistance to school desegregation," says Rachel Levy with Together Hanover in reference to the names.

"I don't think we can change history," says Kara Goodman. "I don't think changing names, or taking down monuments or trying to rewrite history will change anything."

Goodman owns Sharkey's Tees on Mechanicsville Turnpike. Over the weekend, her company started a fundraiser for LDHS, selling t-shirts which say "Confederate" and "Always Was, Always Will Be."

She says LDHS graduates asked her to make them in light of the ongoing debate.

Sharkey's Facebook post said, "...let Hanover County know you are proud to be a Lee Davis Confederate."

While many people supported the fundraiser, there were also people who didn't agree with using the word "Confederate."

"We don't agree with that either, but that's a private business and we can choose or not to choose to patronize that business based on their messages," says Levy.

Goodman says things did get ugly on social media.

"People I don't even know were being attacked on my Facebook page," she said. "We’re all the same inside. We all bleed red. It doesn't matter what color our skin is. It doesn't make a difference to me."

People who want the school names to change also took issue that the fundraiser was shared on Facebook page called "Hanover Happenings." It has the county emblem and on Monday, linked back to the official Hanover government page. The post was taken down that day.

"The supervisors have encouraged people to sign up to get notifications from Hanover Happenings," says Levy.

A spokesperson for the county says this is not an official government social media website, and the link to the county page was taken down on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12