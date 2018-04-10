2 detained after lockdown at elementary school

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says two people have been detained after a suspicious person report at Bowling Green Elementary prompted the school to go on lockdown on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the school and say they "identified and detained two subjects." They completed a check of the area and the lockdown has been lifted.

No word on what charges the two people may face, if any.

