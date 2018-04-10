Virginia State Library evacuated due to suspicious packages

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.More >>
Sources confirm that the Henrico Police Department is investigating an assault on Laburnum Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
On Tuesday, the Hanover School Board could vote on changing the names of Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle. A survey finds most people in Hanover don't want it to happen.More >>
The Virginia State Library was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to suspicious packages.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The ordinance would prohibit people from owning more than four pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits and chickens.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
