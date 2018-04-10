Virginia State Library evacuated due to suspicious packages

Several suspicious packages were found on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: NBC12)

The Virginia State Library was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to suspicious packages.

There were "several identical packages in the building" just after 4:30 p.m.

Police are on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area of 800 E. Broad St.

The Library of Virginia was evacuated Tuesday after several suspicious packages were found inside. @VaCapitolPolice cleared the building shortly after 4:30 p.m. following the discovery of several identical packages in the building at Eighth and Broad streets. A search continued. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) April 10, 2018

