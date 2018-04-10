Virginia State Library evacuated due to suspicious packages - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia State Library evacuated due to suspicious packages

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Virginia State Library was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to suspicious packages.

There were "several identical packages in the building" just after 4:30 p.m. 

Police are on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area of 800 E. Broad St. 

