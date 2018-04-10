‘Sgt. Stubby’ movie to benefit Richmond SPCA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

‘Sgt. Stubby’ movie to benefit Richmond SPCA

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (Source: Fun Academy Motion Pictures) Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (Source: Fun Academy Motion Pictures)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The producers of the animated feature film Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero are working with the Richmond SPCA to honor the legacy of the film’s heroic dog.

The film will be in theaters on April 13, and five percent of the proceeds from participating theaters on opening night will be donated to the Richmond SPCA.

