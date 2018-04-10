Hockey fans leave sticks on porches to remember tragedy in Canada

Show off your photos with the hashtags #putyoursticksout and #Humboldtstrong. (Source: NBC12)

Hockey fans in Richmond have joined in a global movement to leave their sticks outside in emotional tributes to members of a junior hockey team.

Late last week, 15 people died and 10 others were hurt after their bus collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Canada.

The tribute started when a broadcaster from The Sports Network tweeted out a picture saying his friend was leaving out his hockey sticks. He urged everyone to do the same.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.



Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

There are even some sticks on porches in Richmond.

"Richmond isn't a big hockey town, but it is growing, and I know some of my buddies definitely have them out," said hockey fan Keith Benzin.

If you want to join the movement, post photos of your hockey sticks with the hashtags #putyoursticksout and #Humboldtstrong.

