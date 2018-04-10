Trump hails championship Alabama football team - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump hails championship Alabama football team

Trump hosted Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the players at the White House to honor their fifth national title in nine years. (Source: CNN) Trump hosted Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the players at the White House to honor their fifth national title in nine years. (Source: CNN)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed the University of Alabama football team's "win for the ages" in their latest championship season.

Trump hosted Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the players at the White House to honor their fifth national title in nine years.

The president attended the championship game in Atlanta, in which Alabama staged a second-half comeback to defeat Georgia, 26-23.

Trump watched the Jan. 8 game from a private box overlooking the Alabama sideline, flanked by ROTC students. The president departed the stadium during halftime as Georgia led Alabama 13-0.

Trump said Alabama's triumph is "one of the greatest victories ever."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a former Alabama senator, was among those on the South Lawn for team's visit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit to Congress testimony

    Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit to Congress testimony

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:00:56 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:57:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, center, leaves a meeting with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Com...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, center, leaves a meeting with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Com...
    Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit.More >>
    Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit.More >>

  • Zuckerberg says company working with Mueller probe

    Zuckerberg says company working with Mueller probe

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:56:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

  • The Latest: FBI sought records related to Playboy model

    The Latest: FBI sought records related to Playboy model

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:40:45 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:55:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). The front of the building where President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen lives in New York on Monday, April 9, 2018. Federal agents raided the office of Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 paymen...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). The front of the building where President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen lives in New York on Monday, April 9, 2018. Federal agents raided the office of Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 paymen...
    President Donald Trump is fuming about abuse of attorney-client privilege after federal agents raised his personal attorney's office in New York.More >>
    President Donald Trump is fuming about abuse of attorney-client privilege after federal agents raised his personal attorney's office in New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly