Trump slump? International arrivals data may be wrong - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump slump? International arrivals data may be wrong

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, visitors to the Statue of Liberty stand in line to board a ferry that will cruise the bay around the statue and Ellis Island in New York. The U.S. Department of Commerce says gov... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, visitors to the Statue of Liberty stand in line to board a ferry that will cruise the bay around the statue and Ellis Island in New York. The U.S. Department of Commerce says gov...

By BETH J. HARPAZ
AP Travel Editor

That "Trump slump" we've been hearing about in travel may not be as bad it seems.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says government statistics showing a decrease in international arrivals may be wrong. The department is suspending publication of the data pending revision.

The most recent government statistics, published in March, showed a nearly 4 percent drop in international arrivals to the United States during the first eight months of 2017, compared with the same period in 2016.

Travel experts applauded the government's intention to re-analyze the data. But many remain concerned about a Trump slump.

Tourism Economics President Adam Sacks says his data shows international arrivals to the U.S. increased 2 percent in 2017, but the United States is still "underperforming" compared with international travel globally, which increased 7 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser

    Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:22:05 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:44:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

    More >>

    The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

    More >>

  • Not a rumor: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac part ways

    Not a rumor: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac part ways

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:42:22 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:43:47 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year...
    Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour.More >>
    Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour.More >>

  • The Latest: First witness takes stand at Cosby retrial

    The Latest: First witness takes stand at Cosby retrial

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-04-10 12:50:51 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:43:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the second day of his sexual assault retrial amid heightened security.More >>
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the second day of his sexual assault retrial amid heightened security.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly