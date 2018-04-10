UniverSoul Circus returns to Richmond to celebrate its 25th Anniversary under the big top

UniverSoul Circus proudly celebrates 25 high-flying years as North America’s top-ranked venue for music, laughter and unrivaled performance artistry.

Mark those calendars for April 25 – May 6 for an unforgettable journey of electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances.

Visit 12 About Town for more information.

